GRAPHIC IMAGES: Dog found shot in the face in Manatee County, blood everywhere

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Last week a dog was found covered in blood after someone contacted Manatee County Animal Services about a stray injured dog.
On Thursday, May 16, 2019 Manatee County Animal Services Officer Bertolino responded to a call, located the dog and brought him back to the shelter only to find out the injuries were more serious than the caller described.
According to MCAS, the medical team saw blood everywhere on the dog and determined he had been shot in the face. MCAS says the bullet entered through his right cheek and tongue. The bullet exited the left side, breaking his jaw says MCAS.
The dog was able to receive treatment and spend the night at the Emergency Room last Thursday. On Friday, May 17, 2019 the bullet was removed by the shelter veterinarian and the dog still remains under MCAS care.
MCAS says they are happy about the progress, but are concerned about the infection this injury may have caused. They hope the pieces of his jaw will stay in place.
