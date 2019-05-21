First Alert Weather:Record heat possible in Florida this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While it snows in the western mountains and the plains are pounded with severe weather, we on the Suncoast have to deal with hot and muggy weather. Over the next few days we will see very little rain in the afternoon to cool the afternoon temperatures. We could therefore see hours of temperatures in the 90′s by later in the week. Just a reminder, dark pavements will be getting very hot this week and all pet owners should watch walking animals on these hot surfaces. An remember to stay hydrated this holiday weekend. Cool off in the shade every once in a while during the heat of the day.
The long range forecast keeps us dry. Even looking into the end of the holiday weekend and into the next week the forecast stays hot and dry. The Suncoast fire danger index continues to slowly rise and by the next of the week many more locations in Florida will likely hit the high fire danger classification.
