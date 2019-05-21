First Alert Weather:Record heat possible in Florida this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While it snows in the western mountains and the plains are pounded with severe weather, we on the Suncoast have to deal with hot and muggy weather. Over the next few days we will see very little rain in the afternoon to cool the afternoon temperatures. We could therefore see hours of temperatures in the 90′s by later in the week. Just a reminder, dark pavements will be getting very hot this week and all pet owners should watch walking animals on these hot surfaces. An remember to stay hydrated this holiday weekend. Cool off in the shade every once in a while during the heat of the day.