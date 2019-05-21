Family member’s tip leads to two arrests for drugs, stolen property

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say when they went to arrest a woman accused of stealing and pawning items from her family's home, they found meth, cocaine and prescription pills.
The sheriff's office was called on Friday, May 17 by a person who believed their relative, 29-year-old Jennalee Anderson, had stolen items from her family's home and was in the process of pawning them at a local pawn shop.
Deputies went to the pawn shop, where they recovered an Apple Macbook and Yeti cooler they say Anderson pawned in March and April.
The sheriff's office obtained three warrants for Anderson's arrest related to stolen property and on Saturday, stopped a vehicle that she was a passenger in.
Deputies say inside the car, they found meth, cocaine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in her possession. The driver, 30-year-old Juan Ayala-Gonzalez, was also arrested after deputies say they found meth, cocaine and a stolen .45 caliber handgun in his possession.
Based on the items recovered, the sheriff's office obtained a search warrant for Ayala-Gonzalez’s home in Sarasota. Later Saturday, they searched the home and say they found 6 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, alprazolam, nearly 1,500 grams of suspected synthetic cannabis and various paraphernalia indicative of drug sales.
Anderson is charged with two counts of Dealing in Stolen Property, two counts of Providing False Ownership of Pawned Items, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Xanax, Possession of a Dilaudid and Possession of Narcotic Equipment. She remains in custody on $24,500 bond.
Ayala-Gonzalez is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Carrying an Unlicensed Firearm and Displaying a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony. He remains in custody on $12,000 bond.
