Deputies search woods after getting call about young girl being followed by a man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are investigating after receiving a strange 911 call about a little girl being followed into the woods by a man in Sarasota.
Just after 8:30pm on Monday, the sheriff's office received a call from a person who said he saw a young girl, between 8- and 10-years old, near a wooded area off Lorraine Road. The caller said the child appeared to be in distress before she ran away and that he saw a man follow her into the woods.
Deputies responded, searching the wooded area with K9 units and a helicopter. They also alerted all residents in a four-mile radius using a reverse 911 call.
But they found no child and there were no reports of a missing child in the area.
Deputies are classifying the incident as suspicious, but with no further leads, are ending their investigation.
However, if you have any additional information, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 941-861-5800.
