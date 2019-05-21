City of Sarasota hosts Memorial Day parade and police warn drivers about tow away zones

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Memorial day is around the corner and the City of Sarasota wants you to join in on the fun!
The City of Sarasota will be hosting a memorial day parade on Monday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m. and Sarasota Police are telling people there will be several tow away zones and street closures on this day. What’s the theme this year? “In Memory of Many, in Honor of All: Honoring Glenn Miller”.
Here is the following schedule for the parade:
- Begin at Main Street and Osprey Avenue
- Stop at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, located at Main Street and Gulf Stream Avenue, where a ceremony will be held at approximately 11 a.m.
- Before the ceremony, the Sarasota Jazz Band will play Glenn Miller
The City of Sarasota says Glenn Miller was a renowned musician and band leader who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942 and was assigned to lead the U.S. Army Air Force Band. He disappeared on a flight from England to Paris. Neither the airplane nor Miller’s remains have been recovered.
The parade will include marching bands, color guards from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department; Boy Scouts of America; Girl Scouts of the USA; and many veterans groups, community organizations and local dignitaries.
Want to participate in the parade? Contact Dan Kennedy, Patriotic Observance Committee Chairman: 941-812-5406.
Towing
Police say vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084. The tow away zone are below:
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut Avenue to McAnsh Sq.
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Gulfstream Avenue
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Links Avenue closed from 1st Street to Ringling Boulevard
- 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Osprey Avenue closed from 2nd Street to Ringling Boulevard
Police encourage everyone to buckle up!
