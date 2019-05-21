Andrea becomes first named storm of the season as it forms SW of Bermuda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first named storm of the season forms outside of the official start of the 2019 hurricane season which begins June 1st. A National Hurricane Center Recon mission found winds sustained at 40 mph Monday evening just south of Bermuda.
It was given a name just minutes before 6 p.m. on Monday evening by the NHC. Andrea likes to get an early start, back in 2007 we had another storm develop in May who’s name was Andrea as well.
This Andrea is not a true tropical system in that there is an upper level low near by and the wind field is spread out over a large area not just near the center. It has enough tropical characteristics to be called by a name.
The system poses no threat to the US as it is expected to move to the north on Tuesday and then to the east away from the U.S. on Wednesday.
