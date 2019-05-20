Two children suffer serious injuries after crash in Manatee County

MANATEE (WWSB) - Sunday night in Manatee County a crash left two children with serious injuries.
It happened on US 41 Tamiami Trail near the intersection of 16th Avenue East around 6pm. Troopers say an 89-year-old Palmetto woman turned left in front of a car driven by a 29-year-old Bradenton woman who had two children, ages 3 and 7, in her vehicle.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries, but both children suffered serious injuries. The children were flown to All Childrens Hospital for treatment.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.