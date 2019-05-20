Construction on U.S. 301 aims to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are more road improvements on the way in Sarasota. The more than $800,000 project is aimed to increase pedestrian safety.
Thousands of cars drive along U.S. 301 every single day, and from Fruitville Road all the way to 10th Street, pedestrians and cyclists have nowhere to cross. That’s why some dangerously cross, and it could turn tragic.
“I think it does help the pedestrians,” said Amin Marawi. “Drivers don’t have much etiquette."
Crews began working on a construction project this month that will add safety improvements. Some include installing traffic separators, and enhancing sidewalks. They’re also constructing a turning lane. Most importantly, they say, they’re adding a center median.
“It will separate traffic, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to take refuge, rather than unnecessarily risking their lives,” said Brian Rick, FDOT Public Information Specialist.
According to reports from the Sarasota Police Department, nearly 24 accidents were reported in that area involving pedestrians and cyclists since 2017. FDOT officials are hoping that this work will help drive those numbers down.
“Once this project is completed, it will be a much safer road than it was before, and that’s the mission of this department,” he said.
They'll also be making some drainage improvements that will help prevent any weather-related accidents.
“It takes water off the surface of the road especially now, during rainy season,” said Rick.
Some nearby residents just hope this project really makes a difference.
“If it helps them, it helps them,” said Marawi.
Expect single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Construction is expected to end late this summer.
