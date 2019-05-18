23-year-old man dies in fatal accident in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A single car crash left a man dead early Saturday Morning in Manatee County.
The accident occurred on 44th Avenue East at approximately 12:37 a.m. Alberto Santiago of Palmetto and was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on 44th Avenue East when he traveled off the roadway and the front right of his Camaro collided with the curb on the north side.
After he hit the curb, Santiago’s vehicle continued west and went in a ditch located north of 44th Avenue East. His vehicle then collided with a chain link fence before crashing into a storage trailer in the Callaghan Tire parking lot.
When his vehicle came to his final stop, his Camaro was facing up on its left side and rotated in a clockwise direction.
There is no information available on whether Santiago was pronounced deceased at the scene or later.
Results are pending on whether this was an alcohol related accident and the family has been notified about the crash.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.