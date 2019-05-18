Venice Public Safety facility construction is underway

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction is now underway on what what will be Venice Police Department’s new headquarters.
This site is located on 10 acres along East Venice Avenue. The project is currently budgeted at more than $17.5 million.
It is mostly funded through a $16 million public safety bond which was approved by city voters three years ago.
The building will also be an emergency shelter for first responders and be able to withstand the winds of a major hurricane. Completion is expected in August 2020.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.