No injuries in laundromat fire in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was no one injured on Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota after a fire that occurred inside of the Super Mat laundromat earlier Saturday afternoon.
ABC7 initially received reports that the fire went into the wall and the roof of the laundromat. First responders and Sarasota Fire rescue quickly responded to the scene.
Super Mat is currently closed down and fire rescue are still on the scene investigating what caused the fire.
The liquor store that is next door was evacuated, but everyone has been told that they can now go back inside.
