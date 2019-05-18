New College of Florida remembers architect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Architect I.M. Pei designed dozens of celebrated buildings across the globe including on the campus of New College of Florida.
Pei died on Thursday at the age of 102. Back in 1963, the famed architect designed the residence halls on the North Sarasota campus. Those dorms are still used today by New College students.
“Mr. Pei was said to have been inspired by a Mediterranean village by the way he designed the dorms with the patios facing towards the courts,” Director of Marketing at New College of Florida Ann Comer-Woods said.
Pei perhaps is best known for designing the Louvre Pyramid in Paris.
