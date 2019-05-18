Florida woman arrested for threatening to “shoot everyone” at nearest elementary school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa woman is behind bars for allegedly threatening to “shoot everyone” at the nearest elementary.
WTSP reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Juliana Cote on charges of making written threats to commit a mass shooting or terrorism.
Investigators say Cote posted a picture to Facebook that included what turned out to be a fake firearm and made a threat of violence against an elementary school. Cote lives near Egypt Lake Elementary School.
WTSP says deputies spoke to Cote, who admitted she made the post.
