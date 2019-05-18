Familiar faces working on the latest Habitat for Humanity project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The dream of affordable housing is just a little closer to reality for one Suncoast family thanks to a little sweat equity from familiar faces.
Members of the ABC7 family taking a little time on this sweltering Saturday to put a little extra muscle into the home in Hammock Place along with some employees from the Acheiva Credit Union.
Already dedicated by Sarasota Habitat for Humanity, houses are sprouting in Hammock Place which will be home to 40 families and close to 100 kids.
Right now, Sarasota Habitat for Humanity is raising funds to build an additional homes to complete the Hammock Place neighborhood.
