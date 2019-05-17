Sarasota County School District to provide food for families in need for the summer

Produce products can only be picked up at Booker Middle School May 20, June 17, July 15, and August 19 which are all on Mondays. USDA products can be picked up at Booker (June 3, August 5), Brentwood (June 10, July 8, and August 12) and Riverview (June 4, July 2, and August 6). Groceries can also be picked up at these locations on these dates.