Sarasota County School District to provide food for families in need for the summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County Schools will be serving alongside organizations such as All Faiths Food Bank to provide families in need with food resources like groceries during the summer.
The school district has been providing a summer eating program throughout the district for over 20 years that will continue this year as well free breakfast and lunch being served for kids 18 and under.
Booker Middle School, Brentwood, Fruitville and Gulf Gate Elementary Schools and Riverview High School will be the schools where families can pick up the groceries and other food resources.
Produce products can only be picked up at Booker Middle School May 20, June 17, July 15, and August 19 which are all on Mondays. USDA products can be picked up at Booker (June 3, August 5), Brentwood (June 10, July 8, and August 12) and Riverview (June 4, July 2, and August 6). Groceries can also be picked up at these locations on these dates.
Groceries can also be picked up at Gulf Gate (May 21, June 18, July 16, and August 20) and Fruitville (June 19, July 17, and August 21).
All schools will be closed from July 1 until July 5.
