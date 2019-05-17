38-year-old dead woman found behind Dunkin Donuts in Lakewood Ranch identified

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say the body of a woman found behind a Dunkin Donuts in Lakewood Ranch has been identified.
Kendra Lee Parsick, 38, has been identified as the woman whose body was found in a red SUV that had been in the parking lot behind the business located on the 14400 block of State Road 70 in Lakewood Ranch for around three weeks. The business called to have the car towed around 6:45am on Friday, May 17, 2019 and that’s when Parsick’s body was found.
Alicia Carlson, who works at the restaurant, said, “They were going to tow the vehicle and our manager went out and looked in it and found a lady dead in the back seat with a bra and her jeans on and the vehicle sat there for almost two weeks.”
The cause of her death has not been determined. The investigation is on going.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, they don’t know if foul play is involved or it was natural. Deputies say Parsick’s body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and unidentifiable.
“You don’t know what caused it. I mean, we’re in Lakewood Ranch stuff don’t really happen around here a whole lot,” said Carlson.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.