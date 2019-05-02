Parents charged after 14-month-old dies, 3 other children found in home deputies call “deplorable”

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The parents of a recently deceased 14-month-old infant are now in custody after an investigation into the child’s death and the health of the other children in their Punta Gorda home.
Kenneth Adams, 33, and Brittaney Williams, 25, were arrested Thursday afternoon and each charged with two counts of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child with Great Bodily Harm and two counts of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child without Great Bodily Harm.
Deputies were first called to their Punta Gorda home on April 24 after receiving calls about an unresponsive child. Though EMS performed lifesaving measures, the child, initially believed to be 5-months-old and weighing around 10 pounds, died.
It wasn’t until further investigation that deputies learned the child was actually 14-months-old and weighed just 7.25 pounds.
Deputies say three other children were living in the home, which they described as “deplorable.” Deputies say the other children were only wearing diapers, which were hanging very low due to being soiled. Dirt and dried feces were also reportedly smeared on their bodies.
As deputies moved through the home, here is what they say they noted:
- A strong smell of urine and several puddles of urine on the floor
- No clear walkways through the home as all of the floors, including bedrooms, were littered with food, trash, garbage, feces, urine, dirty diapers, and laundry
- A BB gun was resting on a chair accessible to the children
- Evidence of a rat infestation in a bedroom
- Walls and furniture smeared with feces
- Exposed electrical wires were within reach of the children
- Marijuana and knives among the items littering the tops of dressers
- Open food containers, bowls, trash, and silverware
Below is a photo gallery of images deputies say they took while inside the home:
Both parents reportedly told deputies they are unemployed and home throughout the day.
The following day, on April 25, a team in Fort Myers interviewed the children who lived in the home, finding that all displayed cognitive and developmental delays. Deputies say they learned that none of the children, including the infant who died, received any medical care and were behind on their immunizations.
Records show that Healthy Start, a non-profit that helps support new mothers and infants, contacted Williams on April 5, 2018 and she declined all services.
The sheriff’s office says they charged Williams and Adams with two counts of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child With Great Bodily Harm based on the emaciated state of the deceased child, the lack of any medical care, the refusal of free health services, and not seeking any medical care for the deceased child, as well as the medical disability of another child and refusal to seek medical treatment.
As for the two additional counts of Aggravated Abuse and Neglect of a Child Without Great Bodily Harm, the sheriff’s office says those are the result of the observed living conditions, refusal to seek routine medical care, professional interviews describing the children as developmentally and cognitively delayed, and the home being dangerous, unclean, and hazardous to the health of the children.
Adams and Williams were arrested on May 2 and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.
The 14-month-old child’s cause of death is not being being released at this time and is still under investigation. The three other children in the home were removed by the Department of Children and Families.
