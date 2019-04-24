Our therapy staff is the heart of Pines of Sarasota, and we take pride in the performance of both our therapy department and our entire care facility.
As a collaborative effort among team members, our staff will work with your physician to create a treatment plan that works for you. We understand every patient has unique needs that require special intervention, and our In-House Therapy Program is custom designed to address them.
We provide a full-time in-house therapy team who are dedicated to getting to know their patients. Because of this our patients can rely on getting to know the same caring therapist for the duration of their stay. We aim for just the right match between our patients and therapists for optimal results and comfort throughout all stages of recovery.