At Customized Weight Loss, Dr.Dees uses the newest technology to assist in the process. Advances in science and technology are happening at a rapid pace, and every area, including weight loss, is benefiting from that. After all, we know that being overweight is not simply ONE health problem. It is a health problem that can create countless other problems. Just a few of these are:
Heart disease, Cancer, Muscle loss, Bone density diminishment, Loss of self-esteem, Depression, Diabetes...
Dr. Terri Dees is passionate about getting the people of Southwest Florida healthy, in shape, and out of pain. If you’ve finally had enough and want a safe, effective, fast, local solution, call today to schedule a consultation.