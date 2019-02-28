28-year-old man arrested and charged as hit-and-run driver of fatal crash on I-75 and State Road 93

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After a several month investigation regarding the hit and run fatal crash February 27, on I-75 at mm 202 on State Road 93 in Sarasota County, FHP troopers have arrested 28-year-old Robert Herrera as the the hit and run driver.
Herrera is being charged with a felony for “ leaving the scene with death” and has been booked into the Sarasota County Jail. He had been on the loose for several months.
On Wednesday, February 27 around 8 p.m an unidentified driver at the time was driving a 2005 Ford truck south on I-75 (State Road 93) in the middle lane, south of Mile Marker 202, when the driver crashed into the back of a 2013 Honda CRV driven by a 47-year-old woman from Venice.
The 2005 Ford truck went off the road to the right and hit a 2010 Toyota RAV4 that was parked on the shoulder as well as 75-year-old Jorge Quezada of Port Charlotte, who was standing near the vehicle. Quezada was killed.
Herrera’s vehicle continued south, hitting a power box, and afterwards FHP says the driver fled the scene.
