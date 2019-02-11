23-year-old man arrested for vehicular homicide for causing crash that killed a teenage driver

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - Police have arrested 23-year-old Adonis Waters for vehicular homicide and causing a crash that killed a teenage driver in February in Bradenton.
Troopers say Waters was fleeing the scene of another crash in Bradenton and ran a red light and then hit a vehicle and killed the teen-aged driver.
Florida Highway Patrol were called to 26th Avenue E and 27th Street E after two vehicles collided around 11:30pm on February 9th.
Troopers say Waters was driving an Acura Integra that had been involved in an earlier crash in Bradenton and he was fleeing the scene in a reckless manner when he ran a red light on 26th Avenue E.
His vehicle collided with a Chevy Tahoe driven by 18-year-old Victoria Mobley of Bradenton. She was killed in the crash and her passenger, 18-year-old Nauryn Ta’Nina Laws of Bradenton, was seriously injured. Both had been ejected from the vehicle.
After the crash, Waters’ vehicle continued forward, hitting a barbed wire fence and a power box. He was critically injured in the crash. One of his passengers, 13-year-old Daniel Matias of Bradenton, was critically injured while his second passenger, 17-year-old Shaneece Bell of Palmetto, suffered minor injuries.
Waters is also being additionally cited for no seatbelt and no seatbelt for passengers under 18.
