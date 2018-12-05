Man stabbed during argument, deputies looking for suspect

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB) - Manatee County Deputies are looking for a man they say stabbed another during an argument.
It happened outside the home of the reported victim, 35 year old Nino Migliaccio, at the 4700 block of 257th St. E. in Myakka.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Migliaccio and a friend were sleeping when they heard a knock on the window.
Migliaccio went outside to see who was knocking. A witness reports she heard an argument, and then Migliaccio came back inside the home bleeding. Two men followed him inside, one was another roommate, and the other was reportedly Cole Wooten.
Wooten and the roommate drove Migliaccio to a local Fire Station where EMS was called. Wooten reportedly left before rescue crews got there.
According to the report, Migliaccio told deputies Wooten stabbed him. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening. Deputies are now looking for Wooten.
Anyone with the information on the whereabouts of Cole Wooten is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS
