Bradenton chiropractor among two people killed in gyroplane crash in Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. (AP/WWSB) — Authorities say a gyroplane crashed into a mobile home park in Florida, killing two and injuring another.
The crash happened around 3pm Tuesday in the Sebring Falls mobile home park, destroying the gyroplane and catching two homes on fire. No one was inside either of the homes at the time of the crash; one was damaged while the other destroyed.
WTSP spoke to a witness, Randy Meyers, who said, “I was inside the house and saw the shadow out the window and I heard him rev his engine back up and then it started sputtering and when it sputtered there was a big explosion.”
Two people were killed in the crash, including the pilot, 45-year-old Christopher Lord, and the passenger, 52-year-old Christopher Brugger.
Lord owns Gyroplaneguy, Inc., which operates out of the Sebring Regional Airport. Brugger operated a chiropractic office on 20th Street in Bradenton. If you knew Dr. Brugger, we’d like to hear from you.
WTSP reports Lord was flying Brugger to Manatee County airport when the crash happened. A man working on a home next door suffered burns to his arm and leg and was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.