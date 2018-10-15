FAQ - Coverage Area, Tower, etc.

For the curious, ABC 7 transmits on the frequency of 627.25 Mhz Visual, and 631.75 Mhz Aural through a directional antenna that beams our signal south from Parrish, FL in an arc of 155 degrees. Our output power is 2880kW. ABC 7 uses several additional microwave and business band frequencies to send our news, weather, and other programming from our Studio on 10th Street in Sarasota, to our transmitter in Parrish, FL.