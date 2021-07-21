Skip to content
Latest Newscasts
Discovering the Suncoast - Who was John Ringling?
Who was John Ringling, and why did one of the richest men in the world choose Sarasota?
Forecast
Hot and humid days for the Suncoast with rain returning this weekend
Local News
Crews tackling mosquito problem in Sarasota County
Forecast
Mainly inland storms again Wednesday
National
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl victory at White House
15 hours ago
By
David Ade
Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl LV victory.
State
BREAKING: Florida issues alert for 2 missing children
15 hours ago
By
ABC7 Staff
The kids were last seen in Cottondale and they may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford 300 series with tag #HXWM58.
Local News
Oh poop! Truck dumps manure on I-95 in Florida
16 hours ago
By
Associated Press
It’s a smelly situation in central Florida after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.
State
Charter school decisions reversed after state pressure
16 hours ago
By
Ryan Dailey
This marks a win for supporters of school-choice programs and alleviates uncertainty for roughly 2,000 students who attend the charters.
Local News
Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota
19 hours ago
By
ABC7 Staff
No injuries were reported.
Local News
Reported stolen vehicle found submerged underwater in Charlotte County
19 hours ago
By
ABC7 Staff
Officials confirmed there was no one inside the vehicle.
7-Day Forecast
Morning News
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Discovering the Suncoast
Morning News
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday July 21
Morning News
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday July 21
Late News
ABC7 News at 11pm - July 20, 2021
Crime
Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water
20 hours ago
By
ABC7 Staff
When officials arrived, the suspect demanded they leave her alone.
National
Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack
22 hours ago
By
Associated Press
Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.
National
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
19 hours ago
By
Nicole Neuman
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?
National
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
14 hours ago
By
MARCIA DUNN
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.
Local News
Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe
22 hours ago
By
ABC7 Staff
Venice police say there is no threat to the community.
Forecast
Showers are likely, but mostly well inland Tuesday
Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
By
John Scalzi
Mostly inland storms today
Local News
Sarasota County sees rise in COVID cases, health officials urging more residents to get vaccinated
Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT
By
Rick Adams
COVID cases are on the rise on the Suncoast
National
Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment
23 hours ago
By
Associated Press
Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. She’s banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.
Local News
Florida unemployment numbers tick upward; local job centers say job numbers are increasing
Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
The dynamics have led to more job fairs being held on the Suncoast.
Forecast
Main focus of storms inland later in the day
Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
By
Bob Harrigan
High pressure is slowly moving southward and will set up just to the south of the Suncoast by Wednesday.
Local News
Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota
Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
The intersection of 29th Street and Orange Avenue was closed for a time.
State
Florida nursing home workers lag in vaccinations
Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT
By
Christine Sexton
As of last month, just 5 percent of Florida nursing homes had staff vaccination rates of 75 percent or higher
Local News
Environmental chief to address red tide outbreak in Tampa Bay
Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT
By
News Service of Florida
Questions have been raised about whether the outbreak was fueled, in part, by the Piney Point leak.
Local News
Fourplex in Holmes Beach voluntarily evacuated over structural concerns
Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
By
Daniela Hurtado
A fourplex in Holmes Beach was voluntarily evacuated for structural concerns.
Local News
Victim gets shot, then hit by truck during argument in Punta Gorda
Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
Deputies say the dispute began in Cape Coral and ended in Charlotte County.
Education
University of South Florida president announces retirement
Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
He intends to return to USF’s Muma College of Business as a tenured full professor.
Local News
Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant
Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
No injuries or damage were reported.
National
Fully-vaccinated Florida Rep. Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19
Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
By
Alana Austin
Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19.
Local News
Where’s Wade? Exploring Sarasota Jungle Gardens
Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
Sarasota Jungle Gardens is a Suncoast gem that gets guests up-close and personal with wildlife,
Forecast
The afternoon storms arrive a bit earlier in the day on the Suncoast
Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT
By
John Scalzi
Pattern shift in the forecast for several days
Forecast
Slight changes in the weather to start work week
Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
By
Bob Harrigan
High pressure which has been east of Florida will slide southward as a low pressure system moves into the deep South.
Local News
The families of shooting victims hold remembrance celebration while looking for answers
Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT
By
ABC7 Staff
Family and friends gathered at Newtown Estates Park in Sarasota to remember the lives of two men who were lost during a shooting