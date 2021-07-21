Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Discovering the Suncoast - Who was John Ringling?

Who was John Ringling, and why did one of the richest men in the world choose Sarasota?
Modrick Discovering the Suncoast

Forecast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Hot and humid days for the Suncoast with rain returning this weekend

Local News

Crews taking on mosquitoes in Sarasota County.
Crews tackling mosquito problem in Sarasota County

Forecast

Rain chances staying low for coastal locations
Mainly inland storms again Wednesday

TOP HEADLINES

National

Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl victory at White House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By David Ade
Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House to celebrate the Super Bowl LV victory.

State

BREAKING: Florida issues alert for 2 missing children

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By ABC7 Staff
The kids were last seen in Cottondale and they may be traveling in a 2016, red Ford 300 series with tag #HXWM58.

Local News

Oh poop! Truck dumps manure on I-95 in Florida

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It’s a smelly situation in central Florida after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a dump truck left cow manure over a portion of Interstate 95.

State

Charter school decisions reversed after state pressure

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Dailey
This marks a win for supporters of school-choice programs and alleviates uncertainty for roughly 2,000 students who attend the charters.

Local News

Crews respond to fire in downtown Sarasota

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC7 Staff
No injuries were reported.

Local News

Reported stolen vehicle found submerged underwater in Charlotte County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC7 Staff
Officials confirmed there was no one inside the vehicle.
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

Morning News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Discovering the Suncoast
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Discovering the Suncoast

Morning News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday July 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Wednesday July 21

Morning News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday July 21
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday July 21

Late News

ABC7 News at 11pm - July 20, 2021

MORE NEWS

Crime

Sheriff: Florida woman skinny dips in strangers pool, refuses to leave the water

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By ABC7 Staff
When officials arrived, the suspect demanded they leave her alone.

National

Officials: Man seriously injured in Florida alligator attack

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say an alligator attacked and seriously injured a man at a Florida park.

National

What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Neuman
What is Critical Race Theory, and why is there so much controversy surrounding it?

National

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The Amazon founder was accompanied by a hand-picked group: his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever fly in space.

Local News

Man shoots wife and stepson, then himself in Venice, police believe

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC7 Staff
Venice police say there is no threat to the community.

Forecast

Showers are likely, but mostly well inland Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT
|
By John Scalzi
Mostly inland storms today

Local News

Sarasota County sees rise in COVID cases, health officials urging more residents to get vaccinated

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT
|
By Rick Adams
COVID cases are on the rise on the Suncoast

National

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. She’s banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Local News

Florida unemployment numbers tick upward; local job centers say job numbers are increasing

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
The dynamics have led to more job fairs being held on the Suncoast.

Forecast

Main focus of storms inland later in the day

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Bob Harrigan
High pressure is slowly moving southward and will set up just to the south of the Suncoast by Wednesday.

Local News

Pedestrian injured in crash in Sarasota

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
The intersection of 29th Street and Orange Avenue was closed for a time.

State

Florida nursing home workers lag in vaccinations

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Christine Sexton
As of last month, just 5 percent of Florida nursing homes had staff vaccination rates of 75 percent or higher

MORE NEWS

Local News

Environmental chief to address red tide outbreak in Tampa Bay

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT
|
By News Service of Florida
Questions have been raised about whether the outbreak was fueled, in part, by the Piney Point leak.

Local News

Fourplex in Holmes Beach voluntarily evacuated over structural concerns

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By Daniela Hurtado
A fourplex in Holmes Beach was voluntarily evacuated for structural concerns.

Local News

Victim gets shot, then hit by truck during argument in Punta Gorda

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
Deputies say the dispute began in Cape Coral and ended in Charlotte County.

Education

University of South Florida president announces retirement

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
He intends to return to USF’s Muma College of Business as a tenured full professor.

Local News

Gas leak forces evacuation of Port Charlotte restaurant

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
No injuries or damage were reported.

National

Fully-vaccinated Florida Rep. Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT
|
By Alana Austin
Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tests positive for Covid-19.

Local News

Where’s Wade? Exploring Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
Sarasota Jungle Gardens is a Suncoast gem that gets guests up-close and personal with wildlife,

Forecast

The afternoon storms arrive a bit earlier in the day on the Suncoast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT
|
By John Scalzi
Pattern shift in the forecast for several days

Forecast

Slight changes in the weather to start work week

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT
|
By Bob Harrigan
High pressure which has been east of Florida will slide southward as a low pressure system moves into the deep South.

Local News

The families of shooting victims hold remembrance celebration while looking for answers

Updated: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By ABC7 Staff
Family and friends gathered at Newtown Estates Park in Sarasota to remember the lives of two men who were lost during a shooting