WATCH: Dead dolphins pulled out of intercoastal by Venice Marine Patrol

VENICE, FL (WWSB) - Just when everyone thought the toxic algae was gone from South County, MOTE Marine Laboratory confirmed that a total of six dolphins have been recovered in or near Venice in less than 24 hours.
Two were picked up last nice near Venice Beach. This morning, ABC7 was exclusively with the Venice Marine Patrol when they brought in two more dolphins. A small juvenile that was found in the inter-coastal waterway behind the Venice Yacht Club, and a large adult dolphin that washed ashore on Bohard Paw Park Beach.
A few hours later, Venice Marine Patrol went back out to pick up two more off North Casey Key.
All six dolphins were transported to the MOTE Marine Laboratory. Scientists say that dolphins will usually migrate away when toxic algae is present, so they will be performing necropsies by the end of next week to determine if in fact it was red tide that killed them.
Mote also told us that the way the dorsal fins are shaped on the dolphins that have been brought in so far, make them believe these are not local dolphins that live here year around, so they might not have known to swim clear of waters polluted with red tide.
