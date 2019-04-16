Sarasota P.D. cracks down on drivers who don’t stop for school buses

SARASOTA (WWSB) -Sarasota Police are cracking down on drivers who aren't stopping for school buses.
Officers carried out a traffic operation and the amount of people they caught breaking the law is alarming.
Sarasota P.D. staked out at a problem area near Girls Inc. on South Tuttle Avenue. In just thirty minutes, police handed out seventeen tickets to drivers who did not stop when a school bus did.
If you do not stop for a school bus you will receive a $271 fine and four points on your license.
"People that are traveling that roadway behind a school bus or in front of a school bus are traveling that same route daily. We want that to become repetitive in the fact that they see that school bus and know to stop, and when they stop, and when they don't have to stop," said Sarasota P.D. Traffic Officer, Jason Frank.
Police remind drivers the only time you don’t stop for a school bus is when you an driving in the opposite direction and there is a raised median or grass median dividing the road.
