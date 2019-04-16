First Alert Weather: Sunny and warmer today as we wait for Friday storms

SARASOTA (WWSB) - High pressure in the Atlantic shifts winds to the east today. That slight shift brings warmer afternoon temperatures after the cool start to the morning. Many locations saw morning temperatures in the upper 50′s as clear skies and lighter winds allowed the dry air to cool. With full afternoon sun and the warming east wind the afternoon highs will rebound into the mid to low 80′s. No rain in the forecast today.
Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to showers, thunderstorms and possibly severe storms in the forecast. Currently there is about a 15% chance for stronger storms on Friday and the timing looks to be in the second half of the day. The storms will be caused by a cold front approaching the Suncoast. The front should be past by early Saturday and clearing will occur and leave most all of the weekend mostly sunny and mild with lower humidity and sunny skies.
