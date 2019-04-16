Cool start to Tuesday and rain expected for Friday

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Temperatures will be in the mid 50s inland on Tuesday with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph making it feel even cooler. We will see plenty of sunshine and winds will eventually turn more toward the east which will warm things up later in the day.
High pressure will slip off the Carolina coast and continue to influence our weather through Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs in the low 80s on Tuesday and mid to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.
Then the changes begin. A strong cold front and a disturbance in the upper atmosphere will swing through the Suncoast sometime on Friday. Right now it looks like a mid afternoon event, however this may change somewhat as we closer to the event.
This front and subsequent low pressure will bring a First Alert Weather day to the Suncoast. This means we will see disruptive weather on Friday. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with an 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s.
By Saturday the front will have moved through and winds will pick up out of the NW. This will make for hazardous boating conditions through Saturday. Skies will become partly cloudy on Saturday and highs only in the mid to upper 70s.
For Easter Sunday expect mostly sunny skies to start the day and lows in the upper 50s. The high on Sunday will be around 80 which is typical for this time of year.
