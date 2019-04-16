City of Sarasota approves water taxi study, rejects proposed Fruitville improvements

SARASOTA (WWSB) - In their Monday meeting, commissioners in the City of Sarasota were looking into plans for new ways of transportation around the city to make sure Sarasota is keeping up with growth.
One of the plans is for a water taxi. It would run on set schedules with routes from the mainland to areas like St. Armand’s Key or Ken Thompson Park.
The commissioners approved a $58,000 feasibility study to make sure this would benefit our area. A marine engineering expert will look at what infrastructure is needed for the water taxi and if these suggested routes are possible.
The other plans was for the downtown section of Fruitville Road. It had two options: 1.) keep Fruitville as a four lane road from US 41 to US 301, widen the sidewalk to 10 feet and move the bike route to second and fourth streets, or 2.) narrow Fruitville to two lanes between Cocoanut and Lemon Avenue, add 16 feet wide sidewalks and roundabouts at the Cocoanut, Central and Lemon intersections, while the rest of Fruitville remains four lanes.
Commissioners worked late into the night in deciding to reject the proposed improvements to Fruitville. Commissioners are asking to staff to go back to the drawing board for sidewalk enhancement.
