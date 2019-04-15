Sarasota: New Student Registration and Existing Student Re-Registration for the 2019-20 School Year

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County is registering new and existing students for the 2019-2020 school year.
The information will be helpful for parents registering students in school below:
- Parents and guardians that did not participate in school choice, or who are not electing to send their student to their choice school, will need to determine their student’s attendance zone based on their residential address
- First-Time Students must fill out a registration form
- Online Registration Form is available in:
- Existing Students must also fill out a registration form
- Online Registration Form is available in:
Registrar at their student’s school by dialing school’s main office. Similarly, if parents and guardians have questions or issues with the online form, they should contact their school for further assistance.
