Sarasota County school bus crash involves 20 children and one injured, details continue to update

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Sarasota County school bus crash involved 20 children and one has been injured, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
The bus is located in front of Wilkinson Elementary and deputies confirmed one child has been transported to the hospital because the accident may have re-aggravated a previous a knee injury. There have been no other injuries reported.
Florida Highway Patrol are working on the scene and ABC7 will continue to follow this story.
