Remains found identified as Bradenton man missing since May 2018, homicide investigation underway

BRADENTON (WWSB) - Human remains found last October have been identified as a Bradenton man missing since May 2018.
Deputies say the remains were found in a field off 16th Avenue East and 61st Street East in Palmetto on October 31, 2018. Through DNA, deputies say the remains were confirmed to belong to Jeremy Joyner, 36, who had been missing since May, 25 2018 when he was reported missing by his family after failing to show up to take a family member to a doctor’s appointment.
Joyner’s abandoned car was found at a church on the 600 block of MLK Boulevard in Bradenton in June. Personal items were left inside.
Earlier this year at a candlelight vigil at the Riverwalk in Bradenton, family members told ABC7 they believe the vehicle was planted there.
“No mother should go through any of this and I wouldn’t want any mother to go through this,” said Leverne Joyner, mother of Jeremey Joyner. “It’s a tragedy and no day is a day when I’m not missing him, a day that I’m not hurting."
Detectives are now investigating this case as a homicide. They say the suspected manner of death and other details of the investigation cannot be made public at this time.
There is a $5,000 reward being offered for information from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Jeremy Joyner, call 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
