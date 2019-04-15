Police: Two females caught on camera stealing iPhone XR from Walmart in North Port

SARASOTA (WWSB) -North Port Police are looking for two females caught on camera stealing an iPhone XR from Walmart.
The store is located at 1700 Tamiami Trail and police believe the ladies are in their late teens or early twenties.
Police say loss prevention discovered the two girls committed the same crime at a Walmart in Lee County and Charlotte County on the same day.
Do you have any information? Contact Det. John McKinney at 941-429-7343 or JMckinney@northportpd.com.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.