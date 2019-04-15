Over 1,200 pounds of trash removed from Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A team effort results in more than 12-hundred pounds of trash pulled from Sarasota Bay. The City of Sarasota sustainability manager Stevie Freeman-Montes says trash was collected both on land and underwater. 80 pounds of it was material that could have been recycled such as tires, radios and even an old crab trap were gathered from the bottom of the bay wreaking havoc on the Eco-system. “Wildlife eats it and picks at it over time and if a small fish is eating it and a bigger fish eatrs the smaller fish, it just trickles up the food chain.”, said Freeman-Montes