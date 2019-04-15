Nokomis resident took photos two days before Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris

NOKOMIS (WWSB) - A Nokomis resident says he took photos two days before the Notre Dame Cathedral fire in Paris today.
Fred McCarthy says he snapped these photos on Saturday, April 13, 2019. The peak of the 12th century cathedral was undergoing a $6.8 million renovation project.
Just last week, the 16 copper statues that represent the 12 apostles and four evangelists were removed for restoration.
The video was streamed live on Facebook as people around the country watched the catastrophic fire damaging this piece of history.
Another viewer sent us video of the bells ringing in Notre Dame from her visit two years ago."Here are the bells ringing at Notre Dame from our visit 2 years ago. I doubt any of us will hear this again in our lifetime," Jeannie Smith of Sarasota said.
