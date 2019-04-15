Fl: Spanish language ballots in Sarasota and Manatee County

(WWSB) - Local elections may get more a little more expensive. Governor Ron Desantis announcing that he’ll be working to ensure that Spanish-language ballots will be available across the state.
This will impact both Sarasota and Manatee counties. Both counties have not offered Spanish ballots at previous elections.
The supervisor of elections in Sarasota County says they’re working to see what the cost may be, and if they might need to add a second ballot page in next year’s election.
The cost of new ballots will be included in the upcoming budget – which starts October 1st.
