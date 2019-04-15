First Alert Weather: Cooler,dry air moves in before late week rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A front is moving past the area today and bringing in a breezy northwest wind. That wind will draw down a bit cooler air and much drier air for several days before the heat and humidity returns mid-week. Sunny skies will dominate the weather forecast for most of the work week with a four day period of mostly dry skies with the exception of a few inland showers by mid-week.
Friday will be the next chance for area wide storms. It’s too early to predict severe weather but Friday thunderstorms are possible and winds will become breezy for several days. The Friday storms will sink south by Saturday and the upcoming weekend looks beautiful with lower humidity and highs near 80.
