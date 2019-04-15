City of Sarasota giving away free trees

SARASOTA (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota is giving away hundreds of free trees and you can sign up today!
Starting tonight at midnight, you can reserve your free trees as part of this year’s community canopy program.
This annual event gives away 250 trees to residents at no cost. It’s a way to help expand the urban canopy while also reducing energy bills throughout the city.
Each household can reserve up to two trees, and choose between a Dahoon Holly, live oak or red maple.
Sign up today by going to arborday.org.
