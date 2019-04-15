City of Sarasota Deciding on Two Major Transportation Projects Including Water-Taxi Service

Commissioners are looking at two options for Fruitville. The first one would keep Fruitville as a four lane road from US 41 to US 301, widen the sidewalk to ten feet and move the bike route to second and fourth streets, but the second option would narrow Fruitville to two lanes between Cocoanut and Lemon Avenue. It also includes adding 16 feet wide sidewalks and adding roundabouts at the Cocoanut, Central and Lemon intersections. The rest of Fruitville would still be four lanes.