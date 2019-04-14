Troopers: Drunk man stops on interstate, kills 63-year-old Florida woman in Sarasota

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol says one man under the influence stopped on the interstate and killed a 63-year-old Florida woman.
On Sunday, April 14 around 2:05 a.m. Nicalos Simpson, 26, of North Port was driving a 2016 Chrysler when he stopped southbound on I-75 near the Clark Road exit in the middle of the lane, according to FHP.
FHP says Christopher Marquez, 30, of Leigh Acres was driving a 2007 Nissa Sentra on I-75 while 63-year-old Petruska Marquez was sitting in the passenger seat. FHP says Marquez didn’t stop in time to see Simpson in the middle lane.
Marquez crashed into the back of Simpson. FHP says there was debris and skid marks on all lanes of I-75 including the paved shoulders.
Simpson is charged with disabled vehicle obstructing traffic, DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, and DUI Property Damage. FHP says Simpson also did not suffer any injuries.
Marquez has been hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was pronounced deceased at the Doctors Hospital.
No other information has been released.
