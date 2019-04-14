Sarasota Sheriff’s set to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is set to celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week during April 14 until April 20.
NPSTW is the time for telecommunications personnel in the public safety community to be recognized. This all started in 1981 by Patricia Anderson of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office in California, who was inspired by her Sheriff by always thanking the staff for their work, dedication and professionalism, according to the NPSW.com.
The Sheriff’s Office will be sharing stories and messages from first responders who want to thank our local dispatchers. Remember, it’s always a person on the other line to take your call and Sarasota Sheriff’s want to say thank you.
