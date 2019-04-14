Cold front on Sunday, but beautiful week ahead on the Suncoast

SARASOTA (WWSB) -The cold front is getting ready to move over us and in its wake we will be left with some stellar weather for the majority of the work week. The front will bring a few hours of showers and the possibility of some thunderstorms.
The winds have picked up throughout the day and these winds will usher this front in quickly tonight. We can expect the rain to start anytime after 8 pm and then it is over by midnight.
Once the front passes by, the winds will continue to stay strong and the dry air moves in. This allows us to have a fabulous day on Monday through Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures slightly cooler for a couple of days. Monday the high temperatures will be around 80 degrees and we warm up into the mid to upper 80′s through Friday.
Friday the next cold front moves in and this front will set us up for a lovely holiday weekend. We can expect a good 80% chance of rain on Friday, to last most of the day. Once the front passes through Friday night, skies will be clear on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be back up to 80 degrees on Sunday.
