Warm weekend with increasing cloudiness late Sunday with a chance for rain

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Temperatures will be above average through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 away from the beaches. A sea breeze will develop in the afternoon which will keep temperatures in the low 80s right on the water. This should make for a beautiful beach weekend.
There will be a slight chance for an isolated inland shower or two on Saturday and a 30% chance for a late day showers on Sunday as a cold front approaches.
Look for the winds to pick up a bit on Sunday but stay below and marine advisories. The best boating day of the weekend will be Saturday with seas 2 feet or less and on Sunday seas running 2-4 feet with a moderate chop.
Look for an increase in cloudiness on Sunday in advance of the cold front. We will have generally partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is slight chance for a few scattered showers.
Sunday night, Monday morning the rain chance increases to 50% for some overnight showers and a possible thunderstorm. The front will move through on Monday keeping skies mostly cloudy in the morning along with a slight chance for a few showers in the mid to late morning.
Highs on Monday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.
A cool start on Tuesday with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and then it quickly warms back up to the mid 80s by the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.