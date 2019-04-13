VIDEO: Helicopter crashes near Coquina Beach boat ramp

LONGBOAT KEY (WWSB) - There has been a helicopter crash in Longboat Key in Manatee County that has landed nearshore waters.
The helicopter, a Robinson R22, was small and two passengers were inside and they were doing practice maneuvers about 100 yards away from the Coquina Beach boat ramp.
They lost control and they aircraft went down about 100 yards from the boat ramp. Both of the passengers were left unharmed and no one else was injured either.
