Traffic Alert: Accident on Clark Road in Sarasota has one left lane blocked

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A car accident on I-75 north at Exit 205 on Clark Road in Sarasota has left one left lane blocked.
The car accident took place around 10:15 a.m. and initially all lanes were blocked off. Traffic is moving but it is very heavy.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time but there were multiple major injuries to some of the people involved that required for a trauma to be alerted.
We have not received any further information from the authorities.
