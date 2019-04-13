Traffic Alert: Accident on Clark Road in Sarasota has lanes blocked off

SARASOTA (WWSB) -There is a car crash on I-75 north at Exit 205 on Clark Road in Sarasota that is an active scene.
The car accident took place around 10:15 a.m. and has all lanes blocked off and traffic is backed up beyond State Road 681.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time but there were multiple major injuries to some of the people involved that required for a trauma to be alerted.
We have not received any further information from the authorities.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.