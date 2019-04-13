Hundreds enjoy special needs prom in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - It’s a night hundreds of people with special needs will never forget. A spectacular prom taking place this evening at the Woodland Community Church in Bradenton.
It was the eleventh annual event which is free to all people with special needs 16 years of age and older in Manatee and Sarasota Counties. This year’s theme was A Night with Moana.
Guests were given the red carpet treatment. Highlights included lots of music and lots of dancing, great food and even karaoke. Everything for this prom is donated by companies and people from surrounding communities. Many volunteers also on hand to make this a night to remember.
“They love the fact that we care enough to go ahead and put on this prom for them, they don’t understand how much it means to us to put prom on for them” said Maryanne McDeveitt, the organizer of the prom. “It’s the most exciting thing for us, but when our guests come through the door they just know that they look gorgeous, they look handsome, they are just so proud of how they are and so grateful.”
For more information on this annual special needs prom and how you can help you can log onto https://www.nightwiththestarsprom.com/.
