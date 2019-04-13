Decades-Old Sarasota Murder Case Back in Court on Friday Ends With Shocking Twist

Police say the murder was arranged by Bellush’s ex-husband, Texas millionaire Allen Blackthorne. The divorced couple fought over their two children, even accusing each other of abusing them. Court documents say Blackthorne asked for help from a golfing buddy, Daniel Rocha. That’s when Rocha hired two men, he says to beat her up because of Blackthorne’s claims that she was abusing their children. Instead, the men murdered Bellush and Rocha was sentenced to life in prison.