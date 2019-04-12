VIDEO: Suspected car thief bitten by police dog after search in car dealership’s parking lot

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 25-year-old man in Manatee County at Firkins Automotive parking lot after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday evening.
Artavius Jamaal Foresyth is being charged for grand theft auto of the vehicle.
At approximately 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies located a stolen Toyota Rav4 with New Jersey tags. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Manatee County.
Deputies began following the vehicle south on 1st Street near MLK Blvd. and initiated a traffic stop. Deputies say Foresyth failed to stop and maneuvered through traffic and fled away from patrol units in the stolen car.
Deputies then backed off and the sheriff’s office helicopter took over by calling out the direction of travel. The vehicle continued south on 1st Street West before it crashed into a truck stopped for a red light at 26th Avenue West on 1st Street.
No one was injured and deputies say Foresyth then drove into the parking lot at Firkins Automotive and fled on foot. Deputies say a K9 unit found him hiding underneath a car in the back of the dealership parking lot.
Foresyth was bitten in the in the leg during the arrest and transported to Manatee Memorial Hospital for treatment.
